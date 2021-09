Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.