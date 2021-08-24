Cancel
My Morning Jacket announces new, self-titled album; listen to single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” now

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Morning Jacket has announced a new, self-titled album. The ninth studio effort from Jim James and company arrives October 22. You can download the lead single, titled “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” now via digital outlets. My Morning Jacket is technically the follow-up to 2020’s The Waterfall II, but since that...

