My Morning Jacket announces new, self-titled album; listen to single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” now

AUGUST 17, 2021 (Los Angeles, CA) – Los Angeles post-rock outfit Gypsum emerge with the announcement of their eponymous debut seven years in the making. Out today, “Follow Me,” is the first track to come off this self-titled album (release date: October 12, 2021, via Sonic Ritual). The track is a lustrous, percussion-driven indie-rock tune that guitarist and vocalist Sapphire Jewell says was inspired by the people throughout history who have been forced to leave their home and seek refuge. “It’s not about anyone movement but rather the constant stream of innocent people who’ve chosen between starting a new life elsewhere or risking their lives to stay. It’s sort of a privilege check and that security isn’t permanent.” Rounded out by guitarist and vocalist Anna Arboles and drummer Jessy Reed, Gypsum is a synergistic exercise in collectivist arrangement, dissolving artistic ego into cooperativity.