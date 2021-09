The Spark have had an intriguing coaching lineup in 2021, to say the least. As of the writing of this article, the Hangzhou Spark will be entering the 2021 postseason play-ins without a proper Head Coach. Following a few shakeups at the upper management level throughout this season, the Spark potentially will now need to rally as a team with a single person at the helm. With the team narrowly making the playoff cut-off mark, they will need to be on their A-game as a unit if they look to shock the OWL scripts without a said head coach.