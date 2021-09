Should Investors Be Buying These Top Quantum Computing Stocks This Week?. If you have been keeping up with the latest stock market news, chances are, you’ve heard of quantum computing stocks. For the most part, it is an up-and-coming industry in the field of tech today. This is mainly thanks to quantum computers offering computational power that is 100 million times faster than regular computers today. In detail, this difference in performance stems from the core operating components within both machines. Namely, quantum computers rely on qubits, while regular computers still process data in terms of 1’s and 0’s. Because of all this, some are considering quantum computing the latest frontier in the tech world now.