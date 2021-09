We’ve all heard the conventional wisdom that you should put 20% down when you buy a home. But it’s possible, and sometimes smart, to apply for a low down payment mortgage. Home loans with a low down payment come with varying eligibility requirements and fine print, but this is true of all of them: You can secure financing for a property with anywhere from 0% to 10% down, at the possible expense of a larger loan balance and monthly private mortgage insurance (PMI) payments.