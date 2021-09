Inter Miami picked up a potentially massive win on Wednesday night as they defeated the Chicago Fire 3-2 at DRV PNK Stadium. Miami opened the scoring through Indiana Vassilev in the 34th minute, but Chicago equalized soon after thanks to a header from Francisco Calvo. The away side then went ahead following the break when Luka Stojanović scored for a third consecutive contest, but a goal from Robbie Robinson tied things up with plenty of time to go. After chances for both, Inter eventually grabbed the winner, as substitute Rodolfo Pizarro curled a shot past the goalkeeper in stoppage time to secure the win for his team.