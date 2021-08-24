Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Field hockey chasing championship

By Jack Ansley
theslateonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Forward Jenna Sluymer celebrates after netting a goal against Kutztown University. After nearly two years the Shippensburg University field hockey team is returning to the field after having their 2020 fall season canceled due to COVID-19. In the 2019 season, the Raiders went 12-6 and finished third in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC.) They ultimately lost to Millersville in the first round of the PSAC tournament.

