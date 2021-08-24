Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

One injured in shooting near campus

By Noel Miller
theslateonline.com
 7 days ago

A non-fatal shooting in the 200 block of Queen Street was reported at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. An unidentified individual shot at two men who returned fire with multiple shots, the police report said. One man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and taken to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle Hospital in Carlisle, the police report said. He was not a Shippensburg University student, according to police.

www.theslateonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Shippensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pennsylvania State Police#Shippensburg University#The State Police#State#Su
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy