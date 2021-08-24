One injured in shooting near campus

A non-fatal shooting in the 200 block of Queen Street was reported at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. An unidentified individual shot at two men who returned fire with multiple shots, the police report said. One man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and taken to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle Hospital in Carlisle, the police report said. He was not a Shippensburg University student, according to police.