Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

“One Mississippi”: Kane Brown dances with daughter Kingsley in adorable video

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown‘s 22-month-old daughter can’t help but bust a move to her dad’s new single, “One Mississippi.”. In a video posted to Instagram, Kane and daughter Kingsley, who will be two in October, turn the kitchen into their dance floor, with Kane twirling around and swaying side to side as his song blasts in the background. Kinglsey follows suit, spinning in circles and jumping up and down to the beat, smiling all the while.

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Dances#Tot#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kane Brown And His Wife Try Out Disney Pixar Filter In Hilarious Video

If any fans have ever wanted to know what Kane Brown would look like as a Disney Pixar character, his wife has them covered. Katelyn Brown took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of the couple with a Disney Pixar filter, set to “Life’s Incredible Again” by Michael Giacchino (which fans will recognize from The Incredibles). “It doesn’t even look like me,” Kane reacted to seeing himself with the filter. “I look Italian.”
Musicwivr1017.com

Kane Brown Releases New Single, Video

Kane Brown has released a brand new single and video today called “One Mississippi.” It will be featured on his upcoming project. The song was co-written by an artist named Levon Gray who Kane tells us he discovered on social media. He explains: “I found a guy from Alabama tagged me and a story on Instagram, and he was a great singer, and really good. It was a really good song that he was singing that he wrote, so I asked him to come up to Nashville and write a song with me to see if we could get something to sign into my publishing company. His year during the COVID has been rough. He lost his mom and it was just sad so I was excited to kind of give him a chance, and he came to Nashville with the title called 'One Mississippi,' and he’s batting 1000 for the first time we wrote. It’s his first single, so thank you Levon Gray.”
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kane Brown Reveals the Business Moves Behind ‘One Mississippi’

Kane Brown takes fans to Mississippi in his just-released country single, but when it comes to country success, this hit maker is building an empire that spans the whole country-music world. The superstar recently opened his own song publishing company (Verse 2 Music), and his “One Mississippi” single is an...
Musiccountryfancast.com

Top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos of all TIme

Enjoy watching the top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos ranked by the most views on YouTube. Here are the top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos of all time ranked by popularity on YouTube. This list includes Kane Brown as a solo artist and does not include collaborations featuring other singers. Kane’s “Heaven” song was released as the third single from his debut album on November 13, 2017. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018.
CelebritiesLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Country superstar Kane Brown coming to Hub City

Country superstar Kane Brown brings his Worldwide Beautiful Tour to the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, Sept. 10. Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP, titled "Closer", in June 2015 and followed it with the single, "Used to Love You Sober", in October 2015. After he signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016, the song was included on his EP "Chapter 1", released in March 2016, according to information from wikipedia.com.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Shenae Grimes-Beech welcomes second baby, son Kingsley Taylor: 'Our hearts are bursting with love'

"Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon," Shenae Grimes-Beech wrote on Instagram. The 90210 alum, 31, and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second baby together, son Kingsley Taylor Beech, on Friday, she revealed on Instagram. The pair, who wed in May 2013, are also parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett, who turns 3 next month.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kane Brown & Nelly Bond Over Being Seen as 'The Bad Guy' in 'CMT Crossroads' Clip: Exclusive

"All the traditional hates the new, always," Nelly tells Kane Brown and Breland, as the three country performers discuss their experiences working in music, during a scene from the forthcoming CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on CMT. "Like people will call 'Country Grammar' a classic now. They didn't call it a classic when I first came out."
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
MusicPosted by
B93

The Kane Brown Show Has Been Cancelled

As you all now Kane Brown was set to play the Hacienda on September 9th with Chris Lane and Restless Road. The. show has been cancelled. They are working to get a date in 2022. A statement was released this morning. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the September 9th Kane Brown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy