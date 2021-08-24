Cancel
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algeria is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra said on Tuesday at a news conference, accusing its neighbour of “hostile actions”. Morocco and Algeria have had strained relations for decades, mainly over the issue of Western Sahara, and the border between the two countries has...

#Morocco#Western Sahara#Diplomatic Ties#Reuters#Moroccan#Foreign Ministry#Algerian#Polisario
