Oregon vs Fresno State prediction and game preview. The Bulldogs got in a true tune-up with a nearly perfect performance in a 45-0 win over UConn. QB Jake Haener was sharp, the defense teed off into the backfield, and even with a few blips and mistakes here and there, it’s the type of game you want to have before dealing with a powerhouse who might be looking ahead to the showdown at Ohio State.