Montgomery County amends budget for 2021-22
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-2022. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the budget amendment as American Rescue Plan funds allowed for extra expenditures. The adjustment includes an increase for non-departmental and conservation funding, and a slight decrease in mental health funding. Supervisor Mark Peterson provided the adjustments the board was hoping to approve.www.albianews.com
