B-Glowing's New Customer Offer Is Huge (AKA You Can Snag Augustinus Bader for 20 Percent Off)
If there's one beauty brand that PureWow readers and editors love, it's B-Glowing. Not only does the beauty retailer make it easy to shop for new beauty products in one place, but it also introduces us to so many brands that we haven't heard of. Never shopped on the site before? Lucky you—B-Glowing is offering a 20 percent off deal for new customers. Yes, you read that right; you can score a major discount on all your favorite brands like Augustinus Bader, Oribe, Dr. Dennis Gross, Kosas and ReVive when you shop on the site for the first time. All you have to do: Use code 'BGLOW20' at checkout.www.purewow.com
