Although this COVID pandemic has taken so many lives, it is still as dangerous as ever. This time, unlike last time, the effect on younger children is more significant, more dangerous and more deadly. More young children are being hospitalized and needing ventilators. The news is quite clear that COVID is not over and in fact is resurging with the delta variant. Young children under 12 years are not yet able to be vaccinated. Their only protection, at this time, is social distancing and wearing masks.