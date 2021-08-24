Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Resident’ Season 5 Promo Teases ‘All Hell Breaks Loose’ (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest teaser for The Resident Season 5 doesn’t really reveal much, but it still has us worried — perhaps because we ended on a generally happy note with our favorite healthcare workers at the end of last season. “When all hell breaks loose, you find out what people are...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Greenwood
Person
Jessica Lucas
Person
Manish Dayal
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Jane Leeves
Person
Billie Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The Resident#Tv Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Chicago, ILtvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
TV SeriesCollider

'A.P. Bio' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date and Teases New Threats

A.P. Bio is finally returning for Season 4, and Peacock has released the trailer for the comedy series starring Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton. The trailer teases some events of the new season, which, as you can guess, will keep the weird up to eleven like it was before. This time, you can expect to see Helen (Paula Pell) literally ripping her hair out, some spanking, students starting a cult, a tornado, and, of course, a lot more apple throwing.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Season one of Fox’s Fantasy Island kicked off with an episode featuring Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young attempting to come to terms with the source of her eating disorder. A second storyline involved an elderly couple hoping to go back in time to the early days of their relationship before the wife, Ruby Akuda, was diagnosed with a terminal illness. As their vacation came to an end, Ruby was offered the opportunity to join the staff and remain on the island.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Stargirl Star and EP Talk Season 2 Premiere's 'Scary' Opening Scene, How [Spoiler]'s Arrival Affects Courtney

Stargirl was fixin’ for a fight in the Season 2 premiere of the CW superhero series, and by the end of the hour, boy did she find one! But first…. The new season opened with a flashback to “Decades Earlier,” where a young girl named Rebecca was forbidden by her mom from attending a friend’s birthday party across the street. When a (creepy af) little boy named Bruce appeared out of nowhere and goaded Rebecca into ignoring her busy mom, the lass scampered across the street. There, Bruce nudged Rebecca to steal one of the presents piled outside the front door....
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC Stargirl’: Meg DeLacy Teases a Surprising Season 2 Team-Up

It’s still early going in DC’s Stargirl Season 2, but Meg DeLacy’s villainous Cindy Burman, aka Shiv, is already making some big moves. In the season’s premiere, she strutted into the former headquarters of the Injustice Society of America and began her own recruitment drive for a new, young ISA. And in this week’s episode (and spoilers past this point) she ate her own mom.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lucifer: Netflix Drops Emotional Final Season Trailer

The end is nigh for Lucifer, which has cheated death on countless occasions. Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first official trailer for Lucifer Season Season 6, and it's good!. This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Producer on Epic End to Final Season: “We’ll Go Out With a Bang”

Nothing lasts forever on The Walking Dead — and with just 24 episodes until the end, executive producer Denise Huth hopes audiences are satisfied with the coming conclusion to 11 seasons of the AMC zombie drama. The Final Season of The Walking Dead will air through 2022 in three parts, each with eight episodes, as part of an epic ending AMC calls The Final Season Trilogy. Before the end begins August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 on AMC, Huth talks about sending the show to the grave after 12 years on air and why the world will likely never again sink its teeth into a phenomenon like The Walking Dead:
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“The Walking Dead”: A Drop of Blood Wakes Up Sleeping Zombies in First Clip from Final Season Premiere

The Final Season will begin this Sunday, August 22, 2021, and this first batch of Season 11 episodes will include eight brand new episodes. AMC has debuted the first clip from the final season today, wherein the group is surrounded by sleeping walkers. All is going well until Daryl sustains an injury to his arm, and a single drop of his blood wakes up the sleeping dead…
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: A Snarling Nightmare Is Awakened in the Very First Scene of the Last Season

Somebody woke up on the wrong side of the floor. And as you’ll see in this sneak peek at the first scene of the last season of AMC’s The Walking Dead (premiering Sunday at 9/8c), it’s a walker — a whole lot of walkers as a matter of fact. As the goosebump-raising clip starts off, Maggie, Daryl, Carol, Rosita, Jerry and a whole host of our regulars are busy retrieving supplies from what looks like a military base when the slumbering zombies scattered about the room are awakened in most cinematic fashion. (Props to director Kevin Dowling for that cool-ass shot.)...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser: Now, It's Strand's Turn

Earlier this summer, we learned that AMC's Fear the Walking Dead was returning on Sunday, October 17, for its seventh season. From there, we learned that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. Now we're flashing ahead to the night of the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead, and viewers were treated to a new teaser that warns them to prepare for the fallout from last season. And from the sounds of things, Strand (Colman Domingo) plans on using the "nuclear world order" to his advantage.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Promo: A Hacker Brings Back the 118’s ‘Greatest Hits’ (VIDEO)

“I really thought this year was going to be different,” Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) says in the 9-1-1 Season 5 promo. Instead, it’s more of the same. In fact, Bobby and the rest of the 118 may be feeling a bit of déjà vu when they check alerts on their phones. “Earthquake alert?” The captain asks. “Weird, you guys feel anything?” Evan “Buck” Buckley’s (Oliver Stark) phone alerts him to a tsunami, while Eddie Diaz’s (Ryan Guzman) says there’s a mudslide.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Riverdale's Season 5, Episode 13 Promo Teases Another Betty-Tabitha Team-Up

Season 5 of Riverdale is not holding back. From killers to love triangles to some of the hottest hookups TV has ever seen, The CW’s series continues to make an impression. And while the show has always been buzzy, after a sneak peek at the Aug. 25 episode, it looks like the heat — and danger — is really getting turned up. The Season 5, Episode 13 Riverdale promo shows the characters doing what they do best: taking down bad guys and looking good while doing it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The Resident’ Star Emily VanCamp Exits Series After Four Seasons

Emily VanCamp is leaving Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” after starring on the show as nurse Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin for four seasons. There is hope that VanCamp returns to the series in some fashion, sources tell Variety. Season 5 of the series debuts on September 21, and a brand new promo released on Monday features plenty of peril and a conspicuous lack of VanCamp. We can't with this. 😱 It needs to be September 21 already, so we can know what happens! #TheResident pic.twitter.com/wv1b5LAR6N — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) August 30, 2021 Season 4 of “The Resident” incorporated VanCamp’s real-life pregnancy into her storyline, with her character...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds Young Actor to Cast

Lucifer Season 6 is just a few weeks away, and Netflix has revealed another actor who will pop up in the new installment. Young actor Andersen Bloomberg will join the cast for at least one episode, based on Netflix's promotional photos. Bloomberg, the son of actress Jennifer Pfalzgraff, has appeared in two short films, A Cure for Love & Death and Michael's Hearing Problem, but Lucifer will be his highest-profile project to date. He'll play a young boy named Jimmy in Episode 3. Spoilers ahead on who "Jimmy" actually is in this new season.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Circle’ Teases Season 3 Cast Reveal in New Promo [Exclusive]

The Circle is coming back for Season 3—and we’ve got the exclusive teaser reveal to prove it! Netflix knows what we want, and we want more alerts, more catfish, more alliances, and more silly Party City costumes! But really, we want to become digital besties with a bunch of new players by watching them try to charm or lie their way to $100,000. That’s the beauty of The Circle, isn’t it? The friends you make along the way? It is for us, at least. We don’t have a shot at the prize money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy