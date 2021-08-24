What's the biggest storyline heading into Chiefs' final preseason game?

It's sort of amazing how much faster a preseason feels with even one less game. The Chiefs only have one more chance -- Friday night's matchup against Minnesota -- to figure out who they're going to carry on their 53-man roster. With over 30 roster cuts looming this weekend, there's plenty of narrative meat on the bone heading into Labor Day weekend and the start of the regular season. So what's the biggest storyline of the week? Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney called into 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to try and answer that.