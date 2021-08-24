Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Daily Chop: Loss to Yankees, Soroka booth debut, Anthopoulos interview, and more

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves fell to the Yankees on Monday, which left them just one game of shy of a ten-game win streak. Fortunately, the most important thing is their standing in the NL East, upon which they have a 4.5 game advantage. Atlanta reeled off nine straight wins at a time when both the Mets and Phillies struggled, and have now taken hold of a division that seemed out of reach for so much of the season. If the Braves can survive the upcoming gauntlet against some tough opponents, they should be well-positioned for September and all the intradivision games that lie ahead.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Chop#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBNewsday

Angels star Shoehi Ohtani leaves nearly all in awe, including the Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. – There are few things that can get veteran big-leaguers to act and sound like little-leaguers. Shohei Ohtani is one of them. That was on full display at this year’s All-Star Game in Denver where, among a collection of nothing but stars, Ohtani clearly shone the brightest. ‘I...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Pair of ex-Yankees pitchers busted during sticky stuff inspections

A pair of former New York Yankees pitchers face possible suspensions amid Major League Baseball’s ban on illegal substances. ESPN reports Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith ran into trouble Wednesday during a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s blunder leads to loss to A’s | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo stared down at his glove. He fidgeted. He kicked the left field grass. He knew he’d made his biggest blunder yet since joining the Yankees. Gallo whiffed on line drive over his head that should have ended the eighth inning. On the very next pitch, Tony Kemp launched a two-run home run that sank the Yankees, 3-1, at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: What’s next for Clint Frazier?

To compare Clint Frazier’s time with the New York Yankees to anything other than a five-year long nauseating roller coaster ride would fail to accurately depict the ups, downs, and assorted twists he’s experienced during his tenure in the big leagues. Let’s rewind to Opening Day. Aaron Hicks is in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo’s former teammate thinks he belongs in pinstripes

The New York Yankees are going to have a serious decision to make at the end of the 2021 season regarding the future of their first base position. Are they ready to hand the keys back to Luke Voit, who’s utterly mashed when given the chance to do so, post-deadline? Can they live with his defensive deficiencies as long as his bat is highly effective?
MLBNew York Post

Yankees left with maddening Gary Sanchez dilemma again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Yankees approach the final month of the season, they’re still asking themselves the same question they’ve had for years: What can they expect to get from Gary Sanchez?. The catcher is once again in the midst of a wildly streaky season, which has seen him...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres homers, shines in field during first rehab game

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees have hardly missed Gleyber Torres while the shortstop has been out since Aug. 9 with a strained left thumb, as Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade have filled in well. But Torres is expected back when the Yankees open their next homestand on Friday and he...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Ohtani steals home, Angels send Yankees to 4th straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Aaron Boone had no real problem with the way his New York Yankees executed on the double steal by the Angels that ended with Shohei Ohtani sliding safely into home. In fact, Boone and the Yankees still seem confident in just about everything they're doing...
MLBNew York Post

Old pitfalls reappear in these Yankees’ losses

OAKLAND, Calif. — No time for extended hangovers. The Yankees admirably climbed back into this playoff race … and plenty of time exists for them to fall back out of it. When Tony Kemp crushed an eighth-inning Chad Green fastball over the Oakland Coliseum right-field wall early Sunday evening, the Yankees sealed their fate, a 3-1 loss, and their second straight defeat following their historic, 13-game winning streak.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Volpe walks off, Boyle throws no-no in Triple-A debut

DH Rob Brantly 1-3 RF Socrates Brito 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, K. Matt Krook 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HBP (loss) Sean Boyle 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K, HBP (win)— A seven-inning no-no in his Triple-A rotation debut! The 25th rounder from the 2018 draft and Dallas Baptist alum was incredibly making his first career start above the High-A level after a couple relief appearances for Scranton earlier in the week. That’s one way to get folks’ attention.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees lose second straight to A’s as offense goes dormant

OAKLAND, Calif. — Now the Yankees have a losing streak. After winning 13 in a row, the Yankees dropped their second straight on Sunday, losing to the A’s, 3-1, as Chad Green allowed a two-run homer to new Yankee killer Tony Kemp in the bottom of the eighth. The loss...
MLBNew York Post

Corey Kluber implodes as Yankees fall to Angels for third straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees envisioned Corey Kluber making important starts and Zack Britton pitching the eighth inning of even more. But as the Yankees dropped a third straight game, they saw Kluber implode in the fourth inning and the replacements for Britton give up the go-ahead run in the eighth in an 8-7 loss to the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves end frustrating night with another loss to Yankees, 5-4

The Braves put four runs on the scoreboard tonight, but they may be coming away from this one feeling as if they deserved another run on top of that. The Yankees scored five and that disputed run ended up being the difference in a 5-4 defeat for Atlanta. It felt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy