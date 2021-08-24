Services set for Trooper Monda, flags ordered to half-staff; Died Sunday on Great Sacandaga Lake

PHOTOGRAPHER: New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on all state buildings lowered to half-staff starting Wednesday in honor of state police Trooper James J. Monda, who died Sunday while at Great Sacandaga Lake.

She made the order as state police released details on Monda’s visitation and services.

Monda, 45, was a native of Schenectady County and had served as a trooper with the state police since 2002, most of that time spent in the Capital Region.

He drowned Sunday while diving at the lake with another trooper. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Both Monda’s visitation and services have been scheduled for Schenectady’s St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., state police said.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., while services are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m., state police said.

Regarding the flag order, the governor ordered them lowered to half-staff starting Wednesday and remain lowered through Monda’s interment Monday.

“I am devastated by the news of the passing of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, an 18-year veteran of the Division who died in the line of duty while on marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday,” the governor said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our Troopers serve and protect the citizens of the State and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda,” Hochul added.

“We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State,” Hochul said in her statement.

Hochul made the order on her first full day as governor, after taking office at midnight following the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

