Add These Chic Black Makeup Looks to Your Winter Lookbook

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While you can ultimately style your hair and makeup however you please, it can be helpful to lean on techniques that best suit your bone structure. But, sigh, determining your face shape can be frustratingly nuanced (even with our robust guide). Plenty of people can have a blend of two shapes—so how do you know if your face reads more ovular or rectangular? Diamond or heart-shaped?