If you’re anything like me, you’re excited to see what the Michigan State football transfers can do this season as they prepare for their first season under Mel Tucker. There are some impressive transfers making their way to East Lansing such as Quavaris Crouch, Ronald Williams Jr., Anthony Russo, Kenneth Walker III, and plenty more, but one guy who has caught my attention because there just hasn’t been a ton of talk about him despite him having a ton of talent is Maliq Carr.