Taliban warn US to not encourage Afghan elite to leave coun

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday warned the US against encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country. While speaking from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Washington should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country as the US has been evacuating some Afghans in recent days, Tolo News reported.

