Remembering Jimmy Hayes and Other Blackhawks Bullets
Following the publishing of yesterday’s Blackhawks Bullets, the hockey world came to learn of the devastating news that former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes had suddenly passed away at the age of 31. Hayes had last played professional hockey in the AHL during the 2018-19 season and had carved out what looked to be a nice post-playing career life for himself with a beautiful family and a successful budding hockey podcast. His passing shook the hockey world for a player so young and so revered everywhere he played.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0