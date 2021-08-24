Cancel
Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

By Chase Goodbread
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobby Anderson has extended his improbable NFL career yet again. The Carolina Panthers and the wide receiver have agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension, with more than $20 million of that guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources. Carolina later announced the agreement, which runs through the 2023 season.

