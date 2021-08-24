Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5M extension

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When push came to shove, Robby Anderson didn't see any reason not to sign a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers. "The coaches, the organization, the city, everything -- I just generally love being here," Anderson said. The Panthers agreed to a $37.5 million contract extension on...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caraun Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLWBTV

Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources. “Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Teams That Need to Make a Trade to Contend in 2021

One trade can change everything for an NFL team. Sometimes, it's not obvious right away, like when the Kansas City Chiefs acquired the No. 10 pick from the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 draft to select Patrick Mahomes. But for teams with immediate contention aspirations, sometimes it is, like when...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, the Panthers are not going to sign Cam Newton

Most of you Carolina Panthers fans out there probably already know this. But in case you don’t . . . *smack*. Sorry, some of you might’ve needed that hard slap of reality. The New England Patriots, in a shocking move, released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, effectively turning him away and the reins over to rookie Mac Jones. And, naturally, that had a portion of the Carolina faithful daydreaming about a reunion with the most impactful player their franchise has ever seen.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Robby Anderson Battling Hamstring Issue

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Robby Anderson has missed practice time this week with a hamstring injury....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 pros and cons to a Cam Newton reunion with the Carolina Panthers

Could there be a potential reunion in the offing between the Carolina Panthers and their former quarterback Cam Newton?. Cam Newton‘s time with the Carolina Panthers ended poorly. However, the organization now has a chance to remedy this with the quarterback now on the market and unlikely to receive any starting offers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Robby Anderson: Carolina Panthers feels like 'my dream' situation

Robby Anderson had a career year last season, reaching new heights with the Carolina Panthers. Looking to build upon his first thousand-yard season, Anderson agreed to a two-year extension with the franchise on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “This is ideally (who) I want to be with for my...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 teams that could sign Will Grier after Carolina Panthers release

Which teams could try and scoop up quarterback Will Grier off the waiver wire after he was released by the Carolina Panthers?. The experiment lasted less than three years but the Carolina Panthers cut 2019 third-round quarterback Will Grier, giving the backup job to P.J. Walker ahead of the new season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Film Room: CB James Pierre Caps Off Impressive Summer With Strong Game Against Panthers

One player that doesn’t need to worry about his roster spot being in jeopardy come final cutdowns on Tuesday is CB James Pierre. The second-year UDFA out of Florida Atlantic has received rave reviews throughout training camp for his leap in play from his rookie season. He has constantly been around the football in training camp practices and has showcased that physicality needed to hold up against prototypical WRs on the boundary at the NFL level. Still, Pierre has had an up-and-down preseason showing thus far, having moments where he displays that aggressiveness in run support, but also can get too aggressive and allow separation in coverage which has led to easy completions.
NFLScarlet Nation

Will Grier, former WVU quarterback, cut by Carolina Panthers

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is in search of a new home. The 2019 Carolina Panthers' third-round choice was released by the team Tuesday as part of final roster cuts. Grier has struggled to see the field during his three seasons with the team, serving primarily as a reserve...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Carolina Panthers release their 53-man roster for the 2021 season

QUARTERBACK (2): Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker. After being traded to the Panthers in the offseason, Sam Darnold will take over as the signal-caller. RUNNING BACK (3): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Trenton Cannon. McCaffrey will be the team’s feature back. A role he fully took over in his sophomore season in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release veteran CB Rashaan Melvin

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t follow up the shocker the New England Patriots delivered earlier in the day. Who can? But they did break out a little surprise of their own. In their second wave of cuts on Tuesday, the team released cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin, now on his seventh NFL season, was expected to provide the Carolina secondary with some veteran depth amongst an otherwise young and thin group.
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 11 days to go

We’re 11 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 11 on the roster — wide receiver Robby Anderson. Former New York Jets undrafted free agent pass-catcher Robby Anderson enters his sixth NFL season and his second with the Panthers. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy