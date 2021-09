Raleigh, N.C. — Over the summer, Tepuy Doughnuts started popping up in my Instagram feed. Their banana pudding doughnut had just come out, and it was all over social media. I went to Idle Hour Coffee in downtown Raleigh, but they had already sold out of the popular flavor. I ended up getting a chocolate-covered doughnut. It was so huge I had to share it with my son.