Arvest Bank recognized as a top employer in Oklahoma

By Submitted by Arvest Bank
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its “Best-In-State Employers 2021” list in Oklahoma. Forbes produced the list with its market research partner, Statista. The companies recognized as “Best-In-State Employers” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 80,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. A total of 329 employer brands across 25 industry sectors were ranked among the top employers.

