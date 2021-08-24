Arvest Bank recognized as a top employer in Oklahoma
Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its “Best-In-State Employers 2021” list in Oklahoma. Forbes produced the list with its market research partner, Statista. The companies recognized as “Best-In-State Employers” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 80,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. A total of 329 employer brands across 25 industry sectors were ranked among the top employers.www.muskogeephoenix.com
