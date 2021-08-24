Deer death numbers continue to climb throughout the Clearwater region due to hemorrhagic diseases

Fish and Game staff is monitoring the extent of the disease causing deer to die across the region. Test results have not confirmed which type of hemorrhagic disease is causing deer deaths in the Kamiah area. Deer death numbers are increasing in other areas throughout the region. Hemorrhagic disease is not uncommon to white-tailed deer. Fish and Game wildlife staff anticipated the potential for a disease outbreak due to the nature of this year's extended hot and dry weather. This summer created ideal conditions for deer to congregate at water sources where the disease carrying biting gnat resides. The number of dead deer is expected to continue to increase until the first hard frost kills gnat populations.