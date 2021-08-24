Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Deer death numbers continue to climb throughout the Clearwater region due to hemorrhagic diseases

idaho.gov
 8 days ago

Fish and Game staff is monitoring the extent of the disease causing deer to die across the region. Test results have not confirmed which type of hemorrhagic disease is causing deer deaths in the Kamiah area. Deer death numbers are increasing in other areas throughout the region. Hemorrhagic disease is not uncommon to white-tailed deer. Fish and Game wildlife staff anticipated the potential for a disease outbreak due to the nature of this year's extended hot and dry weather. This summer created ideal conditions for deer to congregate at water sources where the disease carrying biting gnat resides. The number of dead deer is expected to continue to increase until the first hard frost kills gnat populations.

idfg.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mule Deer#Fish And Wildlife#Disease Outbreaks#Idaho Fish And Game#Simmons Sanitation#Kamiah#The Wildlife Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Inchelium, WAOmak Chronicle

Deadly disease found in Inchelium deer

INCHELIUM – A deadly disease affecting deer has been detected near town by the Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease occurs in late summer and early fall, typically during drought years, and causes high mortality in deer near standing water sources such as lakes and ponds, said tribal officials.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

MDC warns deer hunters of a deadly disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to inform hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is a deadly infectious disease found in deer and other members of the deer family, known as cervids, that will kill all animals it infects. The is no cure or vaccine for CWD. It was found in Missouri’s free-ranging deer population in 2012, and since then it has been found in 18 counties.
Bismarck, NDUS News and World Report

Officials Tracking Disease in White-Tailed Deer for 2nd Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say a disease in white-tailed deer that last year prompted refunds to thousands of hunters is once again showing up in some areas of the state. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease — commonly known as EHD — is a viral disease transmitted by biting...
WildlifeGrand Forks Herald

Deer Mortality Due to EHD

Wildlife biologists continue monitoring an ongoing mortality event in white-tailed deer in central North Dakota. Since early August, the state Game and Fish Department has documented whitetail deer deaths attributed to epizootic hemorrhagic disease. “EHD is a viral disease transmitted by biting gnats,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, Game and Fish...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Biologists monitor deer die-off in central North Dakota caused by disease

BISMARCK -- Wildlife biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department are monitoring an ongoing die-off of white-tailed deer in central North Dakota resulting from epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the department said Friday. Known as EHD, for short, the viral disease is transmitted by biting gnats, said Dr. Charlie Bahnson,...
Texas Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Texas: Chronic Wasting Disease reported in Duval County deer

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been discovered in a deer breeding facility in Duval County,. marking the first positive detection of the disease in the county, according to the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC). The tissue samples were submitted by the deer breeding facility as part of required CWD surveillance.
Animalstomahawkleader.com

Operation Deer Watch underway through Sept. 30

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched Operation Deer Watch on Aug. 1, allowing citizen scientists around Wisconsin to report deer sightings in their area, which provides crucial data for deer management. Participation in Operation Deer Watch is simple, requires no registration and can be done using...
Animalsreviewjournal.com

Antler growth good indicator of mule deer buck’s health

One by one, a handful of mule deer bucks make their way up the steep slope on the far side of the pocket that lay between them and us. Through our binoculars we watch as they travel in single file, alert and moving quickly through the sagebrush but not yet bounding in the long, ground-eating jumps the species is known for.
Kamiah, IDKIVI-TV

IDFG: 300 white-tailed deer reported dead from hemorrhagic disease

Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported between 250-300 white-tailed deer have died from a hemorrhagic disease in the Kamiah area. Department officials say additional tests are being done to determine the specific type of hemorrhagic disease killed the deer, according to a news release from IDFG. The department is encouraging people to remove food and water sources that attract deer due to the potential of deer-to-deer transmission. Anyone who witnesses a deer showing symptoms, which can include lethargy and respiratory issues, is asked to report the deer or deer carcasses.
Idaho StateKXLY

Idaho Fish and Game says hemorrhagic disease has killed hundreds of white-tailed deer

KAMIAH, Idaho– As many as 250-300 white-tailed deer in the Kamiah area have died from a type of hemorrhagic disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Wildlife experts say there are more tests being done to determine the specific type of hemorrhagic disease and that the results are pending. Idaho Fish and Game says it continues to get reports from people about dead deer in the area.
WildlifeWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW researchers lead study of Chronic Wasting Disease in mule deer

LARAMIE – Diseases affect survival and reproduction in wildlife, but documenting the influence of diseases on evolution in wild populations is challenging. A group of University of Wyoming researchers recently presented evidence that chronic wasting disease is driving evolution in mule deer. Holly Ernest, a UW professor of wildlife genomics...
Minnesota StateTheHorse.com

Minnesota Horse Recovering from WNV

A horse from Wadena County, Minnesota, is recovering following being confirmed with West Nile virus (WNV) by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (WBAH) on Aug. 25. The 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare first experienced clinical signs of WNV, which included fever and recumbency (down and unable to rise) on Aug. 19. She was not vaccinated for WNV but is recovering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy