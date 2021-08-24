Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Ready to ‘Turn it Loose,’ Says Jerry

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 8 days ago

FRISCO - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, is ready to “turn it loose.”

Jones says on Tuesday that he has no concerns over Prescott's previously-sore shoulder, and that with the NFL season-opener just over two weeks away, he’s not “nervous.”

"He's there," Jones said on "Shan and RJ” on 105.3 The Fan. "I'd like for him to have this week of practice just to get ready to play Tampa, but we've got two weeks. The bottom line is he's there.”

Added the owner: When he wants to right now, he can let it go. (He) does in a lot of the exercises he does (as far as) actually throwing the ball. That'll increase each day as we go toward Tampa (on Sept. 9)."

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is among the media people who have made an issue of the Pro Bowl QB playing in 2021 at something less than “100 percent.”

Said Jones, concurring with what we’ve reported in this space: “I would say 100 percent of any type of restriction that he's having right now in his routine is about later in the season. I have no compunction about him going out there and playing against Tampa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLgKI_0bbSNp4T00

Prescott, who is also fully-rehabbed from 2020’s season-ending ankle surgery, will close the preseason without having seen any game action. But since experiencing the shoulder soreness on July 28, he’s gone through a ramp-up process that included work before the loss to the Texans in the team's preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

After the workout, Jones joined told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott would have been playing in the game if it were a regular-season game.

"He threw with authority and accuracy before the game. If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he'd be starting - and we'd feel great about it.”

Comments / 4

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
796
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Pro Bowl#American Football#Cowboys Qb Dak Ready#Espn#The Fan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLAOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another

The Dallas Cowboys kept a lot of their starters in street clothes on Friday night, and the list was not long enough. Watching defensive tackle Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore leave Friday night’s game in Arizona with an arm injury is not what this rosters needs, or is built to address.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy