Cowboys QB Dak Ready to ‘Turn it Loose,’ Says Jerry

FRISCO - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, is ready to “turn it loose.”

Jones says on Tuesday that he has no concerns over Prescott's previously-sore shoulder, and that with the NFL season-opener just over two weeks away, he’s not “nervous.”

"He's there," Jones said on "Shan and RJ” on 105.3 The Fan. "I'd like for him to have this week of practice just to get ready to play Tampa, but we've got two weeks. The bottom line is he's there.”

Added the owner: “When he wants to right now, he can let it go. (He) does in a lot of the exercises he does (as far as) actually throwing the ball. That'll increase each day as we go toward Tampa (on Sept. 9)."

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is among the media people who have made an issue of the Pro Bowl QB playing in 2021 at something less than “100 percent.”

Said Jones, concurring with what we’ve reported in this space: “I would say 100 percent of any type of restriction that he's having right now in his routine is about later in the season. I have no compunction about him going out there and playing against Tampa.”

Prescott, who is also fully-rehabbed from 2020’s season-ending ankle surgery, will close the preseason without having seen any game action. But since experiencing the shoulder soreness on July 28, he’s gone through a ramp-up process that included work before the loss to the Texans in the team's preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

After the workout, Jones joined told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott would have been playing in the game if it were a regular-season game.

"He threw with authority and accuracy before the game. If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he'd be starting - and we'd feel great about it.”