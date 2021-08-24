The Alabama Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 35th Year Of Fun & Festivities

Many unique events are held each year in Alabama. One of these is the Alabama Renaissance Faire, and people travel from near and far to attend it. For information about the Alabama Renaissance Faire, including what make this year’s event extra special, take a look below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Alabama Renaissance Faire is an annual event that's located at Wilson Park in downtown Florence, Alabama - The Renaissance City.

This year, the event will take place October 23-24. It'll also be celebrating its 35th year.

Ever since 1987, the Alabama Renaissance Faire has educated countless attendees about the Medieval and Renaissance Eras through different styles of entertainment.

Over the years, this award-winning faire has become one of Alabama's top tourist destinations. In fact, the Medieval era is celebrated all month long in Florence, which is why October has been designated as Renaissance Month.

The best part of the Alabama Renaissance Faire is getting dressed in costumes or watching others stroll through the park in theirs. Even though the theme of the faire usually changes from year to year, everyone is welcome, including fairies, wizards, trolls, and more.

Other activities enjoyed by the Alabama Renaissance Faire attendees include dancing, musical acts, magic tricks, and more.

The Alabama Renaissance Faire's most popular event is the Feast. This will be held at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum on October 16. Tickets will be $25 per seat (non-refundable). For more information, click here .

For something unique and unforgettable to do, consider attending this year's Alabama Renaissance Faire. It's an event unlike any other!

Have you ever attended the Alabama Renaissance Faire? If so, please share your experience with us in the comments below.

Address: The Alabama Renaissance Faire, 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence, AL 35630, USA