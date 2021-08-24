Cancel
The Alabama Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 35th Year Of Fun & Festivities

Many unique events are held each year in Alabama. One of these is the Alabama Renaissance Faire, and people travel from near and far to attend it. For information about the Alabama Renaissance Faire, including what make this year’s event extra special, take a look below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Y6Oy_0bbSNa4o00
The Alabama Renaissance Faire is an annual event that's located at Wilson Park in downtown Florence, Alabama - The Renaissance City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYe2O_0bbSNa4o00
This year, the event will take place October 23-24. It'll also be celebrating its 35th year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InlIL_0bbSNa4o00
Ever since 1987, the Alabama Renaissance Faire has educated countless attendees about the Medieval and Renaissance Eras through different styles of entertainment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nDZJ_0bbSNa4o00
Over the years, this award-winning faire has become one of Alabama's top tourist destinations. In fact, the Medieval era is celebrated all month long in Florence, which is why October has been designated as Renaissance Month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qEMT_0bbSNa4o00
The best part of the Alabama Renaissance Faire is getting dressed in costumes or watching others stroll through the park in theirs. Even though the theme of the faire usually changes from year to year, everyone is welcome, including fairies, wizards, trolls, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBo4Y_0bbSNa4o00
Other activities enjoyed by the Alabama Renaissance Faire attendees include dancing, musical acts, magic tricks, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogl6m_0bbSNa4o00
The Alabama Renaissance Faire's most popular event is the Feast. This will be held at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum on October 16. Tickets will be $25 per seat (non-refundable). For more information, click here .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3otH_0bbSNa4o00
For something unique and unforgettable to do, consider attending this year's Alabama Renaissance Faire. It's an event unlike any other!

Have you ever attended the Alabama Renaissance Faire? If so, please share your experience with us in the comments below.

While in Florence, consider giving 360 Grille a try. For information about this restaurant, be sure to take a look at the following article: Enjoy A Breathtaking Panoramic View While Dining At 360 Grille, Alabama’s Only Revolving Restaurant.

Address: The Alabama Renaissance Faire, 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence, AL 35630, USA

