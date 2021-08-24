18-year-old dies at scene of East Wenatchee crash, two seriously injured

East Wenatchee police temporarily blocked off part of Sunset Highway early Monday morning after the fatal crash occurred. Provided photo/East Wenatchee Police Department

EAST WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old from Okanogan County died at the scene of a car crash on Sunset Highway on Monday after police say he veered his pickup into oncoming traffic, sending two drivers to the hospital.

The 18-year-old, who did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the truck during the crash and died on scene, said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. He said some family of the 18-year-old has been notified of the death, but police are allowing extra time for additional family to be notified before releasing the teen’s name.

Johnson said he does not know what caused the driver to veer from his lane.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Sunset Highway and 13th Street, he said.

Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old was driving southbound in a 2012 Ford F-250 when he crossed the center lane, Johnson said.

The F-250 then crashed head-on with a 2014 Nissan SUV, he said. The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old East Wenatchee woman, suffered significant injuries, including a broken ankle.

The F-250 collided with a second vehicle, a 2001 Subaru Impreza. The Subaru driver, a 38-year-old man from East Wenatchee, suffered broken ribs, Johnson said.

Emergency responders transported both East Wenatchee residents to Central Washington Hospital. Firefighters cut the East Wenatchee woman’s Nissan open in order to pull her out.