Marvel’s Black Widow Used Raspberry Pi for SFX

By Jeff Butts
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always been amazed at how movie studios do some of the amazing special effects in sci fi, action, and other films. There’s a ton of work that goes into it, as well as technological expertise. And, in the case of this special effects team’s work, hundreds of Raspberry Pi computers. The Scan Truck’s latest claim to fame is Marvel’s Black Widow, apparently using more than 200 of the tiny computers. In the included image, you can see a few of them, but there are many more. Each Raspberry Pi is connected to a Nikon DSLR camera, which creates a composite scan of the actor to use in special effects. The Scan Truck has also been tasked with helping in the production of Venom, Avengers: End Game, Apple TV+’s For All Mankind and many more projects.

