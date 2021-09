While some still hold out hope for a recovery, one analyst sees the movie theater company continuing to struggle. Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have been trading more on what people are saying than what the business is doing for several months now. Those people have typically been users of Reddit and other social media forums. Today, AMC shares might be trading more on what an analyst just said. The stock dropped more than 4% early Wednesday, and remained down about 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT.