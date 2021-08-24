Buy AT&T As It Bottoms and Begins to Rise
After months of turmoil, AT&T (NYSE:T) stock looks to have bottomed and is finally trending higher. The iconic American company that is today the world’s biggest telecommunications company and the largest provider of mobile telephone services in the U.S. has struggled this year as its stock price has endured a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs before sliding 17% since May to now trades at less than $28. Year-to-date, T stock is down more than 4%.investorplace.com
