Buy AT&T As It Bottoms and Begins to Rise

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock has been making headlines after it became publicly traded in March following its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Sometimes while investing you need patience, as shown by my pre-merger article last January when I wrote that the SPAC could easily crumble. Back then the stock was going for $42.51 a share. Recently, CHPT stock has been trading around $21. The selloff placed CHPT stock where many investors may think it is a bargain.