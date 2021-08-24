What's ahead: August 22-August 28

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas women’s soccer coach Colby Hale didn’t want to talk about any silver linings in his team’s 0-2 start to the season. The Razorbacks opened the season with narrow road losses to a pair of teams ranked among the top 6 in the country last weekend. Hale said they learned things from those losses, but now the focus is on No. 24 Brigham Young, which comes to Razorback Field today for a 7 p.m. start for the first meeting ever between the two schools. The match will be streamed on SEC Network plus.