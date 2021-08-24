What's ahead: August 22-August 28
JMU athletics is officially underway, and it’s time to dive into what each sport can bring. By breaking down each game this week, see what’s to come for the Dukes. Soccer takes control of Thursday’s games, with both the men’s and women’s teams in action. The women (1-1, 0-0 CAA) travel to Louisville, Ky. to take on the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. After a dominant 4-0 win over American University on Sunday, the Dukes look to continue their offensive burst.www.breezejmu.org
