NBA 2K22 Seasons Updates Revealed, Covers Multiple Game Modes

2K has revealed the changes that are coming to the Seasons for MyTEAM in NBA 2K22. The game launches on September 10 and for the first time in the series, Seasons will be available across multiple game modes as players can level up in the City or Neighborhood in MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. New Seasons will arrive every six weeks and players can earn rewards simply by playing the game. MyPLAYERs can go head-to-head in The W Online outfitted in clothing bundles and more that are earned in these Seasons.