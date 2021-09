It was almost three years ago that Rivian drove up silently out of nowhere to jolt the Los Angeles Auto Show with its R1T pickup. Back then, the company planned fall 2020 delivery of the pickup, and deliveries in 2021 of the R1S SUV. Coronavirus pushed the pickup to 2021, coronavirus side effects adding a couple more months to the wait, deliveries most recently promised to begin in September. At last, if all goes to plan, a certain number of Rivian reservation holders will be able to park R1T production units in their driveways next month. Electrek got hold of a note Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe sent to reservation holders, the key line being: "We are currently working with various governing agencies on the final approvals needed for us to make the first deliveries to preorder customers in September."