Justin Fields to get start in Bears’ preseason finale

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start in the Bears’ final preseason game this weekend, coach Matt Nagy announced Tuesday. Fields will get two quarters of work vs. the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Andy Dalton has been tabbed the Week 1 starter. Fields played behind Dalton in the...

