Math tutor - Educational Advantage

DESCRIPTION. Educational Advantage is a tutoring center and accredited online high school and has been in Park City for more than 25 years. We provide our students with general homework and organizational help as well as instruction for our own catalog of classes that students can take for credit. Our staff is engaging, proactive, and cares as much about helping our students improve their self-confidence as they do their grade and academic knowledge and work well as a team. We are a small school who makes a big difference in our community and in the lives of our students. JOB REQUIREMENTS. • BS/BA in Mathematics, Mathematics-Education or equivalent • Tutoring or teacher experience • Ability to multitask with students who may be working at a different pace or on a different assignment • Optimistic, patient, and able to engage students in a professional, cheerful way • Reliable and willing to work as a team EDUCATION. Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics (or equivalent) and/or degree seeking with intent to graduate within 1-2 semesters. TERMS. EA is currently hiring both full and part time math tutors.