2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer spied before its unveil

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S four-door coupe is the car you buy when you want a full-fat AMG tire-shredder but your lifestyle demands a vehicle with the practicality of an extra pair of doors. It makes 630 horsepower from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and can reach 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. It also looks mean with that Panamericana grille in front and the tapering roofline at the back. Now, two tuning specialists, Brabus and Fostla, have joined forces to create an even hotter version of the GT 63 S. It's not the first time the two tuners have worked together on a Mercedes-AMG. With 800 hp - the same output as the Brabus-tuned AMG E63 S - and Badlands Green paint, it not only has a lot more firepower than the standard model but looks even more aggressive.