2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer spied before its unveil
Rumor is that BMW will very soon unveil the second generation 2 Series Active Tourer. But ahead of its official debut, the premium minivan continues its testing trials on the famous Nurburgring. The new 2 Series Active Tourer looks drastically different than before, with a much larger grille, new headlights, a sleeker profile, and an all new interior. The taillights are reminiscent of the current 3 Series with a single strip of light while the flush integrated door handles are in line with the latest BMW models.www.bmwblog.com
