2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer spied before its unveil

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumor is that BMW will very soon unveil the second generation 2 Series Active Tourer. But ahead of its official debut, the premium minivan continues its testing trials on the famous Nurburgring. The new 2 Series Active Tourer looks drastically different than before, with a much larger grille, new headlights, a sleeker profile, and an all new interior. The taillights are reminiscent of the current 3 Series with a single strip of light while the flush integrated door handles are in line with the latest BMW models.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bmw 3 Series#Nurburgring#Idrive#Digital#U06
