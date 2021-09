It truly is funny how life works. Every instance we think we have the narrative figured out, like a shift in the wind, reality diverges from our vision of what should happen. Anyone familiar with LSU at the end of the 2019 national championship run knew Joe Burrow’s reign was going to be succeeded by junior Myles Brennan. He had patiently bided his time for the starting quarterback job, and there was not much question that it was his spot to keep into the 2020 year.