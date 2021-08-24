R.E.M. Announce ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ 25th-Anniversary Set

Big Boi and André 3000 are commemorating 25 years of Outkast‘s ATLiens with a special deluxe edition. The seminal album’s 25th anniversary release features the original 1996 album and 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks — all mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound. Legacy Recordings is also set to release a limited edition 4LP 12” vinyl edition of ATLiens, which is set to include both the album and instrumental tracks. Members of Vinyl Me, Please will also get the chance to cop the record’s 2LP Neon Green and Blue Galaxy vinyl, which is mastered at half speed and arries with an exclusive Listening Notes booklet, while Get On Down is offering an exclusive bundle of the 4LP that’s housed in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags on the vinyl and limited glow-in-the-dark 45 with “Elavators” / “ATLiens.” Finally, Merch Traffic will drop a collection featuring custom-made pieces, hand-drawn artwork and unique novelty items for ATLien’s 25th anniversary on the Outkast webstore.