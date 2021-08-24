Cancel
R.E.M. Announce ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ 25th-Anniversary Set

By Allison Rapp
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 8 days ago
R.E.M. have announced a 25th-anniversary reissue of their 10th album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi. The set arrives on Oct. 29. The two-CD and one Blu-ray collection includes a newly remastered version of the album, a disc of B-sides and live recordings and a previously unreleased outdoor projection film that was shown on buildings in 1996 to promote the album’s original release.

ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

