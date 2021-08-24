Rainforest Cafe Kids Eat for $.99

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “So, I have a two-and-a-half-year-old and a three-month-old.” Brittany Sharp, is an outpatient dietitian with Washington Regional. “So that’s kind of what stems coming up with for family-friendly meals. Typically, I try to make sure that there’s a protein and a fruit and a grain. Since those are kind of the things that our bodies work best with. So I try to make sure that the most balanced fuel goes in. Sometimes that works. And sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s ultimately kind of how I start the base of a meal.”