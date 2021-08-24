Rainforest Cafe Kids Eat for $.99
EVERY MONDAY – THURSDAY IN SEPTEMBER 2021 | Rainforest Cafe. *With the purchase of an adult entrée. Limit of one $.99 kids meals per adult entrée. Offer valid for children 10 years and under. Not valid with any other promotion, discount or offer. Must mention to redeem offer. Valid for dine-in only. Not valid at our Disney locations. Not valid at franchise or international locations. For more details, please contact your local Rainforest Cafe.mycentralfloridafamily.com
