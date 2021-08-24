In the Country: Dogs and trucks
Our neighboring big-time winery was set to do a big photo shoot for a series of commercials. They warned us in advance that there may be lights, cameras and lots of commotion and could we restrain from using our leaf blower for a few days. We don’t have a leaf blower and I cannot stand the noise they create so that was not a problem. We planned to just stay out of their way but were curious about the whole operation. What would the commercials feature? Would movie stars be involved? Maybe Francis Ford Coppola would be the director.napavalleyregister.com
