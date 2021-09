Last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement brought attention to Black creators and influencers who were being overlooked; now Fanbytes is trying to help businesses find them. Fanbytes, created by CEO and founder Timothy Armoo in 2017, was launched to help big brands discover new interactive ways to engage with younger audiences across the world. Now, Armoo has started the Fanbytes Impact Fund. The fund is designed to help Black-owned businesses get the funding they need and gain more visibility through mainstream media.