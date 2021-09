The day-to-day grind of fighting threats and reducing cyber-risk is difficult in even the best of circumstances. Unfortunately, many security professionals face added friction in their work environments that makes it harder to do their jobs effectively. Company culture, resource constraints, and process limitations are a few examples of what can get in the way of security pros making meaningful strides toward improving an organization’s cybersecurity posture. Following are 10 of the most common obstacles that keep them from actually working on cybersecurity on the daily.