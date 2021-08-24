What survey of 100 private hospitals says about pandemic's effect on orthopedic care
Regional variations in patient volumes continue at hospitals across the U.S., but many returned to 2019 levels in June and July, according to a McKinsey & Company survey. The management consulting firm surveyed leaders from 100 large private sector hospitals to determine how COVID-19 had affected hospital volumes and find out the expectations and implications for the coming years.www.beckersspine.com
Comments / 0