What survey of 100 private hospitals says about pandemic's effect on orthopedic care

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 8 days ago

Regional variations in patient volumes continue at hospitals across the U.S., but many returned to 2019 levels in June and July, according to a McKinsey & Company survey. The management consulting firm surveyed leaders from 100 large private sector hospitals to determine how COVID-19 had affected hospital volumes and find out the expectations and implications for the coming years.

