XEL promises Zelda-like exploration adventure on PC and consoles next year
Developer Tiny Roar and publisher Assemble Entertainment have unveiled colourful sci-fi adventure XEL, set for launch on PC and consoles next year. You’ll play as Reid, who crash lands on the planet XEL with no memory of who she is or how she got there. You’ll uncover the mysteries of this strange world as you explore both the overworld and delve into mysterious dungeons. Along the way, you’ll meet a robotic companion and discover exotic wildlife and fiendish puzzles.www.videogamer.com
