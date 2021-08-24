XEL promises Zelda-like exploration adventure on PC and consoles next year

When I played my first PC games in the '90s, I thought the shareware versions of classics like Wolfenstein 3D were whole games. The best free PC games back then were often just the first episode of a much longer game, but they were still playable for hours even if you didn't pay for the full thing. There were so many secrets to find, too! As amazing as that shareware era was, there are so, so many more free PC games to play today.