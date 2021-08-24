The New Secret Weapon in Breach Detection: Math and Data Science
The days of looking at log files to find security breaches are long gone. Don't get me wrong — log files are still useful. They are vital to confirming a breach and its cause, and necessary for forensics and remediation workflows. But manually sifting through logs to identify trouble is a waste of time in an era during which data grows exponentially, seemingly by the hour. This is further compounded by the complex interconnectedness and opacity of the digital supply chain necessary to deliver modern services.www.darkreading.com
