Kromatike Sunglasses Will Have You Envisioning a World of Color

If you aren’t familiar with the multicolored geometric work of Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel, please visit this post from 2016 where he transformed a 100-year-old church into a colorful indoor skate park. I’ll wait… His colorful work is unforgettable making it no surprise to find out he’s behind this new sunglasses collection. With his own personal sunglasses collection totaling around 150 pairs, launching Kromatike is the logical next step. Okuda’s goal? To share “his vision of a world full of color.” And color is what these sunglasses scream, but in the best possible way. I don’t have a closet full of sunglasses like Okuda, more like a drawer, yet I’m still wanting to ‘Add to Cart’ each pair. Whether you want to simply shelter your eyes from the sun or you want to pay homage to the 80s, Elton John circa Benny and the Jets, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj or Katy Perry, you’ll definitely make a fun statement.