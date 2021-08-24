Cancel
FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Rivaroxaban Plus Aspirin After Lower-Extremity Revascularization Due to Symptomatic PAD

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivaroxaban is the first and only therapy indicated for both coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. Officials with the FDA have approved an expanded indication for rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Janssen) plus aspirin for the treatment of patients following lower-extremity revascularization (LER) due to symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD). According to...

